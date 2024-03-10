Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump ahead of hosting ‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’

Actress Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. Hudgens, who is set to host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” addressed rumors of her pregnancy on a podcast and emphasized the importance of not making assumptions about women’s bodies. She expressed excitement about her pregnancy and highlighted the need for people to be more mindful when discussing others’ bodies. Hudgens, who recently married Cole Tucker, will be hosting the Oscars red carpet alongside Julianne Hough. The 30-minute special will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the event. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC on Sunday.

