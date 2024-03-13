Porto defender Pepe reacts to Martin Odegaard’s display in Arsenal win

Porto defender Pepe praised his teammates for nullifying Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard in a Champions League match on Tuesday night. Despite a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Porto put up a strong defense against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Pepe, who impressed at 41 years old, felt that Porto successfully neutralized Odegaard and limited Arsenal’s creativity. While Odegaard did provide an assist for Arsenal’s goal, Porto’s mature attitude on the field prevented Arsenal from scoring. Pepe’s performance, along with his team’s tactics, was key in their game plan against Odegaard and Arsenal.

