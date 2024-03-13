Porto boss slams ‘unjust’ result and accuses Arteta of vile insult as he continues war of words with Prem managers

In a heated Champions League clash between Arsenal and Porto, Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accused Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta of insulting his family during the game. Despite Porto’s disappointment at losing the match, Arteta’s team emerged victorious in a penalty shoot-out. This isn’t the first time Conceicao has accused a manager of misconduct, having previously clashed with Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel as well. Arteta denies the allegations, and tension between the coaches and technical areas escalated throughout the match. It remains to be seen whether Porto will make a formal complaint to UEFA regarding the incident.

