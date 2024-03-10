Porn star Sophia Leone dead at 26

Adult film star Sophia Leone has tragically passed away at the age of 26 after being found unresponsive in her New Mexico apartment. Her family described her as a beloved daughter, sister, and friend with a deep love for animals. Leone had starred in over 80 films in the adult film industry since breaking in 2014. The circumstances around her death are being investigated as a robbery and homicide. Her death comes shortly after fellow adult film star Emily Willis was found unresponsive in a rehab facility and is currently in a vegetative coma. Leone’s family is seeking justice for her as they mourn her loss. Multiple figures in the adult film industry have expressed their shock and sadness over her passing, remembering her as kind and stunningly beautiful.

