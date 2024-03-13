Polish PM warns House Speaker Mike Johnson that ‘thousands of lives’ are at risk due to Congress’ failure to pass more Ukraine aid

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a warning to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) about the consequences of delaying aid to Ukraine, saying that thousands of lives are at risk. Tusk’s strong statement comes as efforts to pass $60 billion in military assistance for Ukraine have stalled in the lower chamber. President Biden has been pushing for this aid since last October, and the Senate has already approved $95 billion in aid for Ukraine. Johnson has been facing pressure from conservative hardliners in the House who want foreign aid to be offset by spending cuts. Tusk’s warning highlights the urgency of the situation and the need for prompt action to help Ukraine.

