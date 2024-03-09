Pilots FALL ASLEEP in mid-air and veer off flight path as desperate air traffic controllers try to wake them

Two pilots of a commercial aircraft in Indonesia fell asleep simultaneously mid-flight for about 28 minutes, according to a recent investigation. The incident occurred on a Batik Air flight carrying 153 passengers from South East Sulawesi to Jakarta on January 25. The pilot had asked his co-pilot for permission to rest, but both ended up falling asleep. The captain eventually woke up, corrected the flight path, and landed the plane safely. The report revealed that the pilots had not rested adequately the night before the flight. The National Transportation Safety Committee has recommended that Batik Air implement procedures to ensure all crew members are well-rested before their flights.

