Photo of Princess of Wales pulled over ‘manipulation’ concerns – NBC New York

The first photo of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery was released and quickly removed due to concerns of manipulation. The photo showed her with her three children and was credited to her husband, Prince William. The royal family continues to be under scrutiny due to health issues affecting both Catherine and King Charles III. Rumors and speculation about her recovery and return to royal duties have circulated on social media, with the palace emphasizing the princess’s right to privacy and asking for respect. The British military also faced criticism for jumping the gun in announcing Catherine’s attendance at a future event without consulting palace officials.

