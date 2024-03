A Phoenix firefighter named Gregory Knauss was arrested for causing over $25,000 in damage to a townhome in Peoria, Arizona. Knauss allegedly sabotaged the plumbing and HVAC system of the townhome as retaliation after the resident threatened to tell Knauss’ wife about an affair he was having. Knauss was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal damage, harassment, and threatening and intimidating. He is a fire engineer with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Read more