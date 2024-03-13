PGA Tour odds, picks, predictions

The Players Championship is taking place this week at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most iconic courses in the world. This course requires accuracy off the tee, elite iron play, and a tidy short game. Some recommended bets for the tournament include Xander Schauffele at 20/1, Viktor Hovland at 22/1, Russell Henley at 45/1, and Tommy Fleetwood at 45/1. Schauffele is known for being in contention often and has the potential to win, while Hovland has strong Florida course history. Henley and Fleetwood also have the skills needed to perform well at TPC Sawgrass. Consider these picks when betting on the tournament.

