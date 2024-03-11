Perp in Washington Heights who slashed man’s eye over smoking argument still at large: cops

Police in Washington Heights are searching for a suspect who slashed a man on New Year’s Eve in 2023. The suspect approached the victim from behind, struck him with a bottle and his fists, and then slashed him across the eye with a box cutter. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The attacker is described as a male in his 40s to 50s wearing a black jacket, blue ripped jeans, and a black hat with the letters “VA” in the front. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Although no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

