Pentagon study finds no sign of alien life in reported UFO sightings going back decades

A recent Pentagon study found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence in reported UFO sightings over the last century. The study concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena, the result of misidentification. The report dispelled claims of hidden extraterrestrial technology and inauthentic intelligence community documents regarding UFOs. Despite years of investigating UFO sightings, U.S. officials have not found any actual evidence of extraterrestrial life. The study aimed to apply scientific analysis to a subject that has captivated the American public’s imagination for decades.

