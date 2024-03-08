Penn State braces for Caitlin Clark in Big Ten quarterfinal

The country’s biggest star, Caitlin Clark, was spotted hiding in plain sight at a Penn State vs. Wisconsin basketball game. Penn State will face Iowa, led by Clark, in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Penn State’s NCAA Tournament hopes rely on beating Iowa, who won the lone regular-season matchup by a significant margin. Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger praised Clark’s passing ability and emphasized the importance of defending her effectively in order to secure a victory. Kieger acknowledged the challenge of planning different defensive schemes to stop Clark’s scoring. The upcoming game presents a significant opportunity for Penn State.

