Penelope Disick, 11, caught in the background of video breaking mom Kourtney Kardashian’s strict rule in North’s room

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope was caught breaking her mom’s rules regarding cell phone use. The reality star has strict rules for her kids, including limited tech use and no phones. Penelope was spotted in a TikTok video with her cousin North West, taking selfies with wigs on, despite the rules. Kourtney has previously banned iPads in her house and enforces time limits on technology use. Fans have criticized Kourtney for not paying attention to Penelope’s discomfort during public displays of affection with her husband Travis Barker. Despite the controversy, Penelope has been traveling with her family on Barker’s Blink-182 world tour.

Read more