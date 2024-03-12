Paul Pierce likely joining FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ with Skip Bayless

Paul Pierce is expected to join FS1’s “Undisputed” in a contributor role as the NBA season progresses, according to sources. While the deal has not been finalized, it could happen as soon as this week. Pierce, a former 10-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics and a NBA Finals MVP, is known for his strong opinions and has experience as an NBA analyst. His potential role on “Undisputed” comes after being fired from ESPN in 2021 for posting a controversial video on Instagram. Pierce’s appearance on the show last fall was well-received, prompting interest in having him as a regular contributor.

