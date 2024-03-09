Patriots taking calls on potential Mac Jones trade

After a disappointing 2023 season, quarterback Mac Jones may be traded by the New England Patriots this off-season. Jones, who struggled as a starter last season, has reportedly attracted interest from other NFL teams. With Jones potentially on the trade block, the Patriots are considering their options as they enter the first year under new head coach Jerod Mayo. The team also has backup quarterback Bailey Zappe on the roster, who may be given a chance to compete for the starting job if Jones is indeed traded. This off-season could bring significant changes for the Patriots as they look to improve after a challenging season.

