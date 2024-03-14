Patrick Mahomes pays emotional tribute to Kansas City Chiefs teammates who won Super Bowl after free agency cuts

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs bid farewell to two former teammates, Nick Allegretti and Willie Gay Jr., who were traded away during NFL free agency. Allegretti, a guard who won three Super Bowls with Mahomes, signed with the Washington Commanders, while linebacker Gay Jr. joined the New Orleans Saints. Mahomes shared heartfelt messages on social media for both players, expressing his gratitude and well wishes for their future endeavors. The Chiefs have high hopes for next season, aiming to become the first team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

