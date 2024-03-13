Pat McAfee Show in major broadcasting change with huge ESPN set tweak and WWE icon as live TV guest

Former NFL punter turned sports media personality, Pat McAfee, announced a broadcast change for his popular sports talk show, The Pat McAfee Show. The show, usually filmed in Indianapolis, will be hitting the road and broadcasting live from the University of Iowa next week during the Women’s NCAA tournament. McAfee expressed his excitement for being at “Ty Schmit’s school” and highlighted the success of Caitlin Clark at the university. Additionally, McAfee revealed that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns may be making an appearance on the show while in Iowa, as he respects Caitlin Clark and will be in the area for a WWE event. McAfee’s show will be at the University of Iowa to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play, showcasing the unique opportunity the show has been afforded by ESPN.

