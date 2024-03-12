Passenger survey rates revamped LaGuardia as best North American airport in its class: Port Authority – QNS.com

After undergoing an $8 billion rebuild, LaGuardia Airport has been recognized as the best North American airport in its class according to a new passenger survey conducted by the Port Authority. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey of over 4,200 participants revealed an overall satisfaction score of 4.24 out of 5, marking a 20% increase from 2018. Passengers praised the improvements in ambiance, cleanliness, security screening, dining facilities, and gate comfort. Port Authority officials believe LaGuardia’s success can serve as a blueprint for other airports, including the ongoing renovation at JFK International Airport and improvements at Newark Liberty Airport. LaGuardia has also received other prestigious awards for its new facilities, earning recognition from UNESCO and Skytrax. Overall, the transformation of LaGuardia Airport has been celebrated as a testament to vision, collaboration, and commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience.

