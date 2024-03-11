Passaic River expected to crest Monday; NJ residents concerned over flooding after heavy rain

Residents in Lodi, New Jersey are on edge as the Passaic River is expected to crest on Monday afternoon due to steady rain over the weekend. The Saddle River and Passaic River have high water levels, causing yards to be submerged and streets to turn into small rivers. While catastrophic flooding is not expected, residents are reminded of the extreme flooding they experienced in January. Many long-time residents have taken precautions, with some even elevating their homes to avoid potential damage. Local emergency organizations have been alerting residents of road closures due to flooding.

