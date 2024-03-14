Park Slope man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting two teen girls at his apartment • Brooklyn Paper

A Park Slope man, Christopher Chabrier, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls in his apartment after giving them drugs in August 2020. Chabrier met the victims, who were 14 and 15 years old, at a park in Carroll Gardens and later brought them to his apartment where he assaulted them after giving them drugs. One of the victims later told her father about the assault, leading to Chabrier’s arrest. He was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison with 20 years’ post-release supervision, and must register as a sex offender. The case highlights the danger of predators targeting children and teens and the importance of seeking justice for victims of sexual violence.

