Panthers add Diontae Johnson in Steelers trade stunner

The Carolina Panthers have added receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Steelers, giving quarterback Bryce Young a new weapon for the 2024 NFL season. Johnson, a 27-year-old standout wide receiver, brings his skills to a Panthers team on the rise under new head coach Dave Canales. In exchange for Johnson and a draft pick, the Panthers sent cornerback Dontae Jackson and another pick to the Steelers. Johnson, a two-time Pro Bowler, is coming off a season with career-low numbers but is still seen as a valuable asset for the Panthers. With over 4,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his five-year career, Johnson adds experience and talent to Carolina’s roster.

