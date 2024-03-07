Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk surpassesTesla with $566B market value

Novo Nordisk has surpassed Tesla in market valuation after announcing positive early trial data for a new obesity drug. The drug, amycretin, showed promising results with participants losing 13.1% of their weight after 12 weeks. This news has pushed Novo Nordisk up in global rankings and investors are excited about the company’s pipeline of new experimental drugs. Novo Nordisk’s shares have soared since launching Wegovy, its blockbuster obesity drug. The company is also expanding its focus to include cardiovascular disease treatments. Analysts forecast the obesity drug market to be worth $100 billion by 2030, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly leading the way.

Read more