Over a dozen of the best pie deals – NBC New York

Pi Day, celebrated on March 14, is an annual celebration of the mathematical concept of Pi (π), which equals 3.14. This day also coincides with the birthday of theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. Businesses and restaurants across the country are offering deals and discounts on pies, pizza pies, and other delights in celebration. Some deals include discounted slices of pie from chains like Marie Callender’s and Village Inn, $3.14 deals on pizzas from places like Blaze Pizza and DiGiorno, and free pie offers from chains like Polly’s Pies and Burger King. In addition, some companies like Starbucks and Keebler are offering BOGO deals and prize giveaways to celebrate the day.

Read more