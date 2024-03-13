Outgoing Costco CFO Rich Galanti casts doubt over $1.50 hotdog and soda combo declaring it ‘probably safe’ – for a while

CFO Rich Galanti’s uncertain answer about the future of Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda combo after his retirement has left many customers worried. Many are concerned about potential price increases now that Gary Millerchip is stepping in as CFO. Past executives had vowed to never raise the price of the combo, but inflation suggests it should be around $4.25. Customers are voicing their concerns on Reddit, hoping that Costco doesn’t lose sight of what made them popular in the first place. The company’s decision on the pricing of the beloved combo remains uncertain.

Read more