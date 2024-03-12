Outback Steakhouse parent company closes 41 restaurants – NBC New York

Bloomin’ Brands, the company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Aussie Grill by Outback, has closed 41 underperforming restaurants across its portfolio. The decision was based on factors such as sales, traffic-trade areas, and the age of the locations. Despite the closures, the company plans to open 40 to 45 new restaurants in 2024. Employees affected by the closures will have the opportunity to transfer to other locations or receive severance. Bloomin’ Brands also announced plans to invest $20 million in marketing initiatives to increase traffic and carryout orders. Last quarter, the company saw a decrease in net earnings, with declines in sales percentages across its brands year over year. The company currently has over 1,450 restaurants in 47 states and 13 countries, including 673 Outback Steakhouses in the U.S.

Read more