Oscars swag bag: Take a look at what is inside the $180K gift bag for top Academy Awards nominees

This year’s Oscar nominees will receive swanky swag bags worth about $180,000, courtesy of Distinctive Assets. The bags include a $50,000 trip to the Swiss Alps, accessories selected specifically for the nominees, gifts based on Best Picture nominees, and treats for both pets and pet owners. Some gifts give back, such as dog food donations and skincare products from Rescue Spa. The bags are delivered to the nominee’s home in suitcases, and include various luxury items to console those who may not win an Oscar.

Read more