Oscars red carpet: Celebrity couples step out for Academy Awards; see Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi and more

Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, was also the most exclusive date night for celebrity couples. Stars like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong, and others, were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was filled with love and glamour as these famous couples posed together for the cameras. It was a night of celebration and togetherness for the most elite in Hollywood.

