Oscars Red Carpet 2024: See all the fashion, looks and trends as celebrities appear at the 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles, featuring a variety of stunning looks on the red carpet. America Ferrera wore a sparkly pink Versace gown, Rita Moreno opted for a statement black gown from Badgley Mischka, and Margot Robbie arrived in a stylish outfit. Many celebrities played it safe with classic silhouettes and colors, while others took fashion risks with unique styles and colors. Men mostly stuck to black tuxedos, with some exceptions like Colman Domingo in a custom Louis Vuitton look. Sequins and white/off-white looks were popular choices, and red was a standout color of the night. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, followed by a new episode of “Abbott Elementary” and star-studded parties. The best after-party coverage is on “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars” on Monday morning.

