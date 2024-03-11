Oscars: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture and six other awards; Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy also take top honors

The 96th Academy Awards saw Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” take home seven awards, including best picture and best director. The film, which explores the creation of the atomic bomb, drew crowds to theaters with its complex and fission-filled drama. The awards ceremony also highlighted Emma Stone’s win for best actress in “Poor Things” and Jonathan Glazer’s win for best international film with “The Zone of Interest.” The event was marked by protests outside the venue over ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, adding a political undertone to the night. Amidst the Hollywood glitz and glamour, Nolan’s long overdue recognition and Stone’s second win solidified their places in the industry. The Oscars also underscored the importance of diverse voices and stories in filmmaking, as demonstrated by the variety of winners across different categories.

