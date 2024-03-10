Oscars: Margot Robbie leads night of stars at Chanel pre-Oscar dinner

Margot Robbie was among the many Oscar nominees who attended Chanel’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel the night before the Oscars. Other notable attendees included Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, Sandra Hüller, and Kristen Stewart. The event featured cocktails on the patio before a private dinner, where stars like Robert De Niro, Chloë Sevigny, and John Mulaney mingled. The dinner, co-hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel, has become a must-attend event for Hollywood’s elite. Robbie, nominated as a producer for “Barbie,” expressed excitement for the upcoming Oscars and the performances of Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling. The event, which started as a humble gathering for Finch’s friends, has since grown to attract a star-studded guest list and is now one of Hollywood’s hottest pre-Oscar events.

