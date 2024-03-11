Oscars highlights 2024: Jimmy Kimmel trolls Former President Donald Trump in final remarks after mean review on Truth Social

The 2024 Oscars broadcast was full of glitz and glamour, but host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist poking fun at former President Trump with a scathing review he read aloud on stage. Kimmel’s comedic response garnered laughs from the audience, showcasing his quick wit and ability to entertain. Despite the late hour, the show ended on a high note as Kimmel’s lighthearted jab at Trump added an extra dose of entertainment to the evening. Overall, the Oscars provided a night filled with entertainment and star-studded moments.

Read more