Oscars highlights 2024: Best moments from the Oscars include Emma Stone’s broken dress, ‘I’m Just Ken,’ John Cena naked, Kimmel

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were filled with memorable moments. Some highlights included Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken”, Emma Stone’s dress mishap during her acceptance speech, Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s emotional speech, Billie Eilish becoming the youngest person to win two Oscars, Vanessa Hudgens confirming her pregnancy, Robert Downey Jr. winning his first Oscar, an Avengers reunion on the red carpet, John Cena’s humorous streaker skit, and “Oppenheimer” winning seven Oscars including Best Picture. The night was full of exciting surprises and emotional moments for both winners and attendees.

