Oscars 2024 viewers outraged over botched In Memoriam: ‘Astronomical failure’

During the 2024 Oscars, viewers at home were upset with the In Memoriam segment, as it featured dancers and singers like Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, rather than focusing solely on honoring the deceased stars. Viewers took to social media to express their frustration, criticizing the presentation and lack of focus on the names and faces of those who had passed away. Some famous faces were even left out of the main portion of the tribute, leading to further criticism from viewers. Overall, many viewers felt that the tribute was poorly executed and did not properly honor those who had passed.

