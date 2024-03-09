Oscars 2024: Red Carpet reimagined for new generation with help of social media stars

The Oscars are fast approaching, and all eyes will be on the Red Carpet before the big show. This year, the Academy is reimagining the Red Carpet by bringing in social media star Amelia Dimoldenberg as the social media ambassador and correspondent. Her quirky and fun interviews have earned her a massive following online, and the Academy hopes to tap into that audience. Fans have shown a lot of love for this decision, as Dimoldenberg brings a unique and lighthearted approach to her interviews. The Red Carpet coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET on Oscar Sunday, with live coverage continuing throughout the day. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.” It’s sure to be a must-see event, with memorable moments expected to happen on the Red Carpet.

