Oscars 2024: Protests over Israel’s war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Academy Awards

Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel’s war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Despite the demonstrations, the Oscars ceremony is going ahead as planned with Jimmy Kimmel as host and “Oppenheimer” expected to dominate the awards. There are also concerns about the ongoing strike in the film industry and the impact of streaming and changing moviegoer tastes. The show will address current events, such as the war in Ukraine, and may touch on political issues related to the presidential election.

