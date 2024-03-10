Oscars 2024 LIVE – Billie Eilish could make history as Hailee Steinfeld leaves fans stunned with ‘dream dress’

The 96th Academy Awards are currently being broadcasted on ABC, while they can also be streamed on several platforms for the 2024 Oscars. Ariana Grande and Emma Stone are among the celebrities walking the red carpet, with Grande set to present an award alongside Cynthia Erivo. Ryan Gosling is nominated for his role in Barbie and will perform a hit song. There is an increased police presence in Hollywood due to the anticipation of a protest, with over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters marching towards the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars are taking place. Police have issued a dispersal order for the protest.

Read more