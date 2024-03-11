Oscars 2024: ‘Holdovers’ actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s grandmother’s glasses helped her ‘get back to the center’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph recently won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “The Holdovers.” She believes it is important for performers of color to pay it forward and set a new standard for telling universal stories in Black and brown bodies. Randolph’s performance as cafeteria matron Mary Lamb was highly praised, and she wore her grandmother’s glasses in the film as a tribute to important women in her life. Randolph aims to honor Black women through her work and hopes to inspire future generations of performers of color.

