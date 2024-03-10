Oscars 2024: Here’s how to watch, what to expect on Hollywood’s biggest night

The 96th Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, with “Oppenheimer” expected to dominate the evening and Christopher Nolan poised for a big win. The show will feature traditional elements, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host and past winners presenting awards. Political and social issues, such as the war in Ukraine and protests near the venue, may also be focal points. “Oppenheimer” is the frontrunner for best picture, while the best actress category is expected to be particularly competitive. Notable nominees include “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “Anatomy of a Fall.” The ceremony will also feature performances of all the best original song nominees, including “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie.” With big films in contention, broadcasters are hoping for increased viewership after a pandemic-impacted show in 2021.

