Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support for her longtime friend Robert Downey Jr. as he won an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in “Oppenheimer.” The actress shared a video on social media celebrating his win, and the two have previously worked together in Marvel’s “Iron Man” franchise. Paltrow, who has won her own Oscar, also revealed in a Vogue video that she uses her award as a doorstop in her New York home. Downey Jr.’s win was his third Oscar nomination.

