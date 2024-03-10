Oscars 2024 Arrivals: Stars share their thoughts as they arrive for 96th Oscars

It’s Oscar Sunday! The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than previous years. Following the Oscars is a new episode of “Abbott Elementary.” After the awards show, tune in to “On the Red Carpet: After the Awards” for a look at the star-studded parties. On Monday, “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars” airs live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m. ET. Get ready to celebrate the best in film and Hollywood glamour!

