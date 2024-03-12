Oscar-Winning ‘Oppenheimer’ Composer Ventures into Gaming

In today’s society, we like to think of ourselves as progressive and non-judgmental, especially when it comes to our hobbies and passions. The hope is that we’ve moved past old stereotypes and biases, particularly concerning the distinction between so-called high and low culture. However, a recent event at the Oscars suggests that maybe we’re not quite there yet when it comes to respecting video games as an art form.

The incident occurred during what should have been a celebratory moment for Ludwig Göransson, the acclaimed composer who walked onstage to accept an Oscar for the year’s best soundtrack for his work on ‘Oppenheimer’. Göransson isn’t new to the spotlight; he already had an Oscar for ‘Black Panther’ under his belt. But as he stood there at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, his acceptance speech took a peculiar turn. Instead of simply relishing the triumph, he raised eyebrows with a curious remark: “To my parents who are up there, thanks for giving me guitars and drums instead of video games.”

Although it might have been meant as a light-hearted comment, Göransson’s words struck a nerve. His quip, intended or not, echoed an outdated judgment about video games and their place in the cultural hierarchy – suggesting that they’re not on par with other artistic pursuits and can’t lead to success. But the truth is, video games have grown into a significant art medium boasting outstanding artistic achievements, including some of the finest composition scores in recent years.

The irony of Göransson’s comment is that video games and films are not so different when it comes to the audio experience. He himself likely appreciates the crucial role sound plays in movies; after all, we don’t just watch a film, we “watch and listen” to it. If seeing is believing, hearing is feeling, and this is something that transcends across both film and video games.

Moreover, some of Göransson’s fellow nominees at the Oscars have direct ties to the gaming world. Take, for instance, Laura Karpman, nominated for her work on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, who also happens to be the musical talent behind video game scores for EverQuest II and Guardians of Middle-earth. One can’t help but wonder what she thought about the comment from her seat in the audience.

When faced with these unfortunate missteps, there are generally two ways one could respond. First, you might consider brushing up on stand-up comedy skills, although that can be quite the challenge. The second – and perhaps more enlightening – approach would be to educate oneself on the storied history of video game music and its outstanding contributions to the broader world of music over the years.

Video games are not just about play; they are immersive experiences that encompass storytelling, visual arts, and yes, music. They truly deserve recognition for the role they play in the cultural landscape, bringing joy, art, and emotional resonance to millions of people around the world. It’s an industry ripe with creativity, artistry, and passion, all of which deserve as much respect and admiration as any other form of artistic expression. Maybe it’s time for another look – and listen – at the wonderfully inventive world of video game music.