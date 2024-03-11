At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer” emerged as a big winner, taking home multiple awards including best picture, best director, and best actor. The film, which explores the creation of the atomic bomb, resonated with audiences during a time of global turmoil. Emma Stone won best actress for her role in “Poor Things,” while Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar for his supporting role in “Oppenheimer.” The Oscars also recognized films highlighting current geopolitical issues such as the war in Ukraine. Despite industry challenges, Hollywood celebrated the success of “Oppenheimer” and other theatrical films at the awards show.

