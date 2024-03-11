‘Oppenheimer’ Oscars wins 3 Academy Awards so far, Robert Downey Jr. takes home prize for Best Supporting Actor

“Oppenheimer” starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt has been a standout film in the 2024 award season, dominating at the box office and winning multiple Oscars, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr. The film has been praised for its unique take on the nuclear age and has won awards for Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Picture at various award shows. The star-studded cast has also won individual awards at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and more. “Oppenheimer” has received multiple Oscar nominations across various categories, solidifying its place as a top contender at the Academy Awards. The film’s success is a testament to its gripping storytelling and powerful performances, making it a must-see for viewers.

