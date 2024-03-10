Op-ed | Support care and hope during MS Awareness Week

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) affects nearly one million people in the United States, and MS Awareness Week is an important opportunity to educate others about the disease. Living with MS can be lonely, as symptoms are often invisible and the high costs of medication make management difficult. Each person’s experience with MS is unique, and there is a need for increased support and understanding within the community. Access to expert care, such as MS Centers, is essential, especially in diverse communities like Queens where there is a lack of specialized care. By demystifying MS and increasing empathy and support, we can work towards finding a cure and improving the lives of those living with MS.

Read more