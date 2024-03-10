Op-Ed | For too many job seekers, construction skills training is far out of reach. It’s time we bring training to them.

Construction offers a reliable pathway to economic advancement for unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers, with the industry projected to grow significantly in the coming years. However, access to high-quality training remains a challenge. To address this, three nonprofit organizations – Building Skills NY, Commonpoint Queens, and Renaissance Technical Institute – have established a neighborhood-based training ecosystem in historically underserved neighborhoods. By providing hands-on training close to home, these organizations are helping job seekers build rewarding careers in construction. The Construction Career Accelerator program, established in 2021, has already seen success in connecting graduates to well-paying jobs and reducing geographical barriers to training. With the support of local officials, this neighborhood-based training model could lower unemployment and expand opportunities for New Yorkers.

Read more