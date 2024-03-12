Online influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania, handed UK arrest warrant, his spokesperson says

Influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and received an arrest warrant issued by British authorities for alleged sexual aggression. Four women had reported Tate for sexual violence and abuse in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, but the Crown Prosecution Service chose not to prosecute him. The alleged victims are now pursuing a civil case against him through crowdfunding. Tate is also facing charges in Romania for rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang. He denies the allegations and claims there is a political conspiracy against him. Tate was previously arrested in Romania in December 2022 and has been in house arrest since then. Despite winning an appeal to have his assets seized by Romanian authorities returned, 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches, and cash worth $3.9 million were confiscated.

Read more