Olivia Munn breast cancer: Actress says she has Luminal B breast cancer, underwent double mastectomy

Actress Olivia Munn revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She and her sister had genetic testing done, but both tested negative for cancer genes. Despite having a normal mammogram, Munn was diagnosed with aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts. She underwent a double mastectomy after her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score led to further tests. Munn has had four surgeries in the past 10 months and kept her diagnosis private until now. She appeared on the Oscars red carpet with John Mulaney, with whom she has a son. Munn hopes sharing her journey will help others find comfort and support.

Read more