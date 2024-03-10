Oliver Bearman set to return to F1 next season with different team after beating Lewis Hamilton on debut for Ferrari

Oliver Bearman, an 18-year-old British F1 driver, impressed on his debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian GP. He finished seventh after being called up as a last-minute replacement for Carlos Sainz. Bearman is now poised to be signed by the Haas team for next season. Lewis Hamilton praised Bearman’s performance and expects to see him on the grid in the future. Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is cautious about over-hyping Bearman and will focus on his development in Formula 2 this season. Sainz underwent surgery for appendicitis and his availability for the Australian GP is uncertain.

