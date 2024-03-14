OG Anunoby’s return made Knicks more of a defensive force

OG Anunoby’s return to the Knicks lineup has provided a defensive boost to the team, allowing for versatility in matchups. Anunoby’s ability to guard multiple positions has been crucial, especially with key players like Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson out due to injuries. The Knicks have seen success with Anunoby in the lineup, posting a strong net rating. Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised the team’s defense in recent games and highlighted the importance of teamwork and fundamentals. Anunoby’s defensive prowess was acknowledged by teammate Josh Hart, who called him a “juggernaut.” The combination of Anunoby and Hart on defense has been key to the Knicks’ success, and their strong performance on that end of the floor will be crucial as they aim to maintain their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Read more