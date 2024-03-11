OG Anunoby may return soon after missing 18th straight game

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau remains vague about the return of injured forward OG Anunoby, who has missed 18 games due to a right-elbow injury. Thibodeau hopes Anunoby will be cleared to play against the 76ers on Tuesday. In the meantime, sidelined players Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are expected to travel with the team. Isaiah Hartenstein, who appeared to be injured during a recent game, says he is fine. Newcomer Shake Milton has not seen much playing time since joining the team. Veteran Alec Burks had another quiet game.

Read more